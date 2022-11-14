Croatia Sets Conditions for Granting Bosnia and Herzegovina EU Candidate Status

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has linked granting Bosnia and Herzegovina EU candidate status with providing more electoral rights to Bosnian Croats, supported Sarajevo's aspirations for the European Union on Monday and listed conditions for the country to obtain the long-awaited status

In October, the European Commission recommended that Bosnia and Herzegovina be granted candidate status if it meets a number of conditions. In particular, the EU expects the country to take measures to fight corruption and organized crime, coordinate all levels of border management, ensure the functioning of the asylum system, and guarantee freedom of the media. The final decision on the issue is likely to be announced in December.

"We expect political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to focus on quick government formation at all levels. They have also to take the responsibility, to act on the constitutional and electoral reforms, and all other key reforms to gain a candidate status, which Croatia fully supports," Croatian Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman said upon his arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

On October 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina held elections to the central authorities and entities, including the Croatian-Muslim Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Republika Srpska.

Former leader of Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic became the Serb member of the country's presidency, while Zeljko Komsic was elected the Croatian member, and Denis Becirovic became the Bosniak member.

The Croatian leadership, which has repeatedly demanded changes in the legislation of Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide Bosnian Croats with more electoral rights, refused to recognize the victory of Komsic, claiming that he had taken office thanks to the votes of the Bosniak majority and acted in its interests.

Bosnia and Herzegovina announced its secession from Yugoslavia in 1992, after which a war began in the republic between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats. The hostilities lasted until 1995. The exact number of victims is unknown, but various sources have given a figure of over 100,000 people. Under the mediation of the international community, the warring parties signed the Dayton Peace Agreement. In addition, three formations were established on the country's territory � the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republika Srpska and the Brcko District. The country has been governed by a presidency consisting of three leaders, one representative each from the Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks.