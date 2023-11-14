Open Menu

Cruise Saudi Company Collaborates With DL Services Catering Architecture To Develop AROYA Cruises

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Cruise Saudi company—fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF)—announced that it has appointed marine catering architects DL SERVICES to develop premium catering spaces for Cruise Saudi’s new AROYA Cruises line.

DL SERVICES will collaborate with Columbia Signature F&B Corporate teams to revamp and create a layout design of all existing catering spaces on board AROYA Cruises.

The partnership will represent one of the most comprehensive refit projects within the marine industry, as DL SERVICES will work on the development and addition of completely new catering areas and concepts onboard.

The development will include redesigning of existing catering areas in the vessel and upgrading with the latest equipment in line with each venue’s individual concept and requirements. These catering spaces on AROYA Cruises will be designed to offer not only an inspiring premium and wide-ranging international line up of cuisine choices but will also reveal truly extraordinary culinary experiences featuring the local cultural offerings and traditions.

The latest announcement forms part of Cruise Saudi’s broader strategy to collaborate with pioneering and sector-leading vendors to guarantee that AROYA Cruises offer the highest standard of services and facilities onboard.

According to Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen, "exceptional catering facilities are vital to providing quality cuisine, and the comprehensive and diverse culinary offering onboard our AROYA Cruise ships will in turn certainly improve the premium experience. We are therefore pleased to be partnering with marine catering architects, DL SERVICES, to provide state-of-the-art catering spaces on our AROYA Cruises ship".

Launched in June 2023, and designed for Saudi nationals, expatriates, and regional guests, AROYA Cruises will be tailored specifically to the interests of the Arabian market.

The creation of AROYA Cruises supports Cruise Saudi’s overall objectives of creating 50,000 job opportunities in the Kingdom and hosting 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035.

