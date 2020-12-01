UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Council Of Foreign Ministers To Hold Virtual Meeting On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:10 AM

CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers to Hold Virtual Meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The council of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet online on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Members of the security body will discuss current state and prospects of regional and global security, as well as different aspects of the CSTO activities.

The top diplomats are also expected to discuss peacekeeping issues and the organization's relations with the United Nations.

The CSTO is a security alliance that brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia is currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Armenia Alliance Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.