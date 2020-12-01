CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers to Hold Virtual Meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The council of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet online on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Members of the security body will discuss current state and prospects of regional and global security, as well as different aspects of the CSTO activities.

The top diplomats are also expected to discuss peacekeeping issues and the organization's relations with the United Nations.

The CSTO is a security alliance that brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia is currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.