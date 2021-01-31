Cuba to Quarantine Tourists, Cut Inbound Flights Starting February 6

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Cuba will isolate foreign tourists at designated hotels for five days upon arrival and limit the number of inbound flights to the Caribbean island starting February 6, after seeing a coronavirus infections spike, media reported.

Chief epidemiology Francisco Duran was cited as saying by the Prensa Latina news agency that foreigners would be tested on the fifth day of arrival.

There will be fewer flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, Dominica, Jamaica, Colombia, and the Bahamas starting next weekend, according to air transport chief Mercedes Vazquez.

Cuba confirmed 910 new coronavirus infections in the past 24-hour period, its highest daily number of cases since the epidemic broke out on the island last March.