UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba To Quarantine Tourists, Cut Inbound Flights Starting February 6

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Cuba to Quarantine Tourists, Cut Inbound Flights Starting February 6

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Cuba will isolate foreign tourists at designated hotels for five days upon arrival and limit the number of inbound flights to the Caribbean island starting February 6, after seeing a coronavirus infections spike, media reported.

Chief epidemiology Francisco Duran was cited as saying by the Prensa Latina news agency that foreigners would be tested on the fifth day of arrival.

There will be fewer flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, Dominica, Jamaica, Colombia, and the Bahamas starting next weekend, according to air transport chief Mercedes Vazquez.

Cuba confirmed 910 new coronavirus infections in the past 24-hour period, its highest daily number of cases since the epidemic broke out on the island last March.

Related Topics

Mercedes Bahamas Panama Jamaica Dominica United States Colombia Cuba Mexico February March Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

8 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

17 minutes ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

17 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

44 minutes ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.