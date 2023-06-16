UrduPoint.com

Culiacan Airport In Mexico's Sinaloa State Resumes Operations After Strike - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Culiacan Airport in Mexico's Sinaloa State Resumes Operations After Strike - Operator

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Culiacan International Airport resumed operations Thursday after farmers left the airport premises after 40 hours of strike actions, Ricardo Duenas, the CEO of the Mexican Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte airport operator, said Thursday.

The airport announced the suspension of operations on Wednesday due to the continued protests of farmers, who have been blocking the airport's premises and access roads.

"The airport of Culiacan has reopened after the blockade of the last several days has been lifted. The terminal is ready to receive passengers safely," Duenas tweeted.

In the last two days, 57 flights have been canceled at the airport in western Mexico. As of 11:50 a.m. local time (17:48 GMT), all arrivals and departures remained "canceled."

On Tuesday, a group of several thousand farmers started a protest in Culiacan, demanding that purchasing prices of wheat and corn be raised.

Police prevented most of the protesters from entering the airport's terminal, but more than a hundred stayed there all night until new groups joined them on Wednesday and were refusing to leave the terminal and continuing the strike pending negotiations with government officials.

Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya on Wednesday issued a decree for the government to centrally purchase 500,000 tonnes of corn from small producers and managed to convince protesters to unblock the airport to continue the dialogue in the government palace. Rocha said farmers should have exerted pressure regarding purchasing prices on large buyers and manufacturers but not on the government.

Related Topics

Protest Police Governor Culiacan Rocha Mexico All From Government Wheat Airport

Recent Stories

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

29 minutes ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

1 hour ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

1 hour ago
 Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin ..

Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin America, Caribbean tour

1 hour ago
 ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.