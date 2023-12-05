Open Menu

Culinary Arts Commission To Establish First Saudi Restaurant On Board Aroya Cruises Ship

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Culinary Arts Commission and Aroya Cruises will collaborate to showcase the authentic Saudi culinary art in the Irth Culinary Boutique & Café onboard the Aroya Cruises ship, Cruise Saudi Company announced.

This collaboration is part of Aroya Cruises vision to provide an exceptional and innovative tourism experience. The first Saudi restaurant and café Irth will offer all types of food and drinks produced from high quality Saudi products and sources.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a rich heritage and history, and distinguishes itself through the hospitality of its people, which will be reflected in the service of the Irth Restaurant's staff who will be trained by the Culinary Arts Commission to provide a luxurious and authentic experience to the ship’s passengers.

Since its establishment in 2020, the Culinary Arts Commission has worked to highlight the distinctive traditional Saudi culinary arts at local and international levels, making the Kingdom a leading gourmet destination.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Saudi Cruise, which is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said: "We are proud to cooperate with the Culinary Arts Commission in lunching Irth Restaurant and Café onboard Aroya Cruises ship as one of the important steps to showcase the Kingdom’s heritage and provide the best services to our guests."

Culinary Arts Commission CEO Mayada Badr said that Irth Café would highlight the heritage of Saudi cuisine, adding that the collaboration with Saudi Cruise's Aroya Cruises will help the commission's ambitious vision of celebrating the Kingdom’s heritage and rich culture.

Aroya Cruises was launched in 2023 as the first cruise line in the Kingdom; it has a unique design that meets the expectations of Arab markets and aims to reflect the spirit of innovation and authentic hospitality of the Kingdom's people.

