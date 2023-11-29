Open Menu

Culinary Arts Commission To Organize Mobile Exhibition For Saudi National Dishes & Sweets

Published November 29, 2023

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Culinary Arts Commission plans to organize, starting at the end of November, a seven-month mobile exhibition showcasing Saudi national dishes and sweets.

The exhibition will travel across the Kingdom, and display, among others, the national dish "Jareesh" and the national dessert "Maqshush" in innovative and engaging ways. The aim is to introduce various segments of society to the national cuisine, show how it is part of the Kingdom's identity, and the historical significance of Saudi cuisine.

This interactive exhibition introduces the "Novelty of National Dishes and Local Areas Dishes" initiative at vital locations such as markets, public spaces, schools and prominent local events and festivals. It aims to instill pride in national dishes, and provide a unique sensory experience that takes visitors on an exceptional journey accompanied by Saudi national dishes and sweets.

The exhibition starts in Riyadh and subsequently travels to Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders Region, Hail, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Region, Najran, Jizan, Asir, concluding its journey in Al-Baha.

The commission chose Jareesh and Maqshush as representative dishes due to their strong ties to Saudi culinary heritage. They have historical significance and have been noted by travelers, geographers, and Orientalists. They contribute to cultural exchange and promote traditional Saudi cuisine worldwide.

Through the exhibition, the Culinary Arts Commission aims to raise awareness about local heritage, foster a deep connection with Saudi food heritage across all age groups, create a memorable and timeless experience for visitors, and instill pride in national dishes.

