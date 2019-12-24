UrduPoint.com
Cultural Relics Of 7 Dynasties Excavated In North China

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Archaeologists have unearthed cultural traces of seven dynasties and more than 6,700 cultural relics from a site in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities. The site is located in the south square of Kaiyuan Temple, Zhengding County

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Archaeologists have unearthed cultural traces of seven dynasties and more than 6,700 cultural relics from a site in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities. The site is located in the south square of Kaiyuan Temple, Zhengding County.

Archaeologists have spent five years to make excavation on an area of more than 3,000 square meters, the provincial institute of cultural relics said.

Cultural traces from seven dynasties -- the Tang (618-907), Five Dynasties (907-960), Northern Song (960-1127), Jin (1115-1234), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911), as well as over 6,700 relics have been discovered, according to the institute.

Chen Wei, an associate researcher of the institute, said that based on the production and lifestyles of the different eras, the texture and color of the remains vary from each other.

Chen also said the ruins of the temple, a city wall defense system, civilian houses and streets and alleys were found during the excavation.

Zhengding is a famous historical and cultural county in China. It was dubbed one of the three towns of particular importance in northern China in ancient times, along with Beijing and Baoding.

The new findings are able to give people a new understanding of the layout, functional changes and daily lives of locals of Zhengding since the Tang Dynasty, which aids the study of the culture and ancient cities of northern China, Chen said.

