Cyprus Holds Mass Events To Celebrate Victory Day - Council Of Russian Compatriots

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 03:30 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Cyprus has celebrated Victory Day with mass events that brought together people of different diasporas, the Coordination Council of Russian Compatriots (CRC) in Cyprus told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A motor rally has been held through all the major cities of Cyprus. Over 100 vehicles and motorcycles from (the cities of) Paphos, Limassol, Nicosia, and Larnaca that carried the Banner of Victory, (flags of) Russia, Cyprus, Belarus, Greece, Moldova, and other countries that fought shoulder to shoulder against fascism in World War II," the CRC said, adding that "the Immortal Regiment march has been held in Limassol, with more than 3,000 people participating."

The CRC said that the participant carried a 53-meter (174-feet) flag of Russia, a 30-meter St.

George ribbon, and a 30-meter Banner of Victory, prepared by Russian compatriots for the occasion, through the streets. The staff of the Russian Embassy in Cyprus participated in the march.

A rally was held later on the Molos embankment in Limassol, with Russian compatriots and Cypriots expressing words of support for Russia. Organizers have been distributing badges, St. George ribbons, and military caps on the margins of the event and deployed a field kitchen to feed participants with soldier's food. The Victory Day celebrations ended with setting off fireworks.

More than 7,000 people have participated in the Victory Day celebrations, the CRC said.

