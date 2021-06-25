UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:10 AM

Czech Authorities Confirm 1st Death From Tornado, Number of Injuries Rises to 300 -Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The powerful tornado that hit the southeastern part of the Czech Republic on Thursday left at least one person dead and some 300 more injured, the Czech Television reported citing the Ministry of Health and the Interior Ministry.

On Thursday, the tornado devastated seven villages and the town of Hodonin not far from the border with Austria and Slovakia. Previously, the authorities reported no fatalities and some 150 injured people.

"The storm in the South Moravian Region has claimed at least one life," the head of a hospital in Hodonin told the Czech Television.

Some people reportedly remain under the debris of their houses.

The disaster also reportedly left some 120,000 households without electricity and caused huge traffic jams on the Prague-Bratislava highway.

The search and rescue operation is underway, with Czech military as well as Czech, Austrian and Slovak doctors and firefighters involved in it.

