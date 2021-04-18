Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats to Be Expelled From Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services, media reported.

According to Denik N news outlet, the employees of the Russian embassy in Prague have 48 hours to leave the country.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the explosion of an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014.

"There is a reasonable suspicion of the involvement of Russian officers in the explosion of an ammunition depot near Vrbetice in 2014. It caused enormous damage ... But above all, two of our compatriots were killed there," Babis said as quoted by Nova broadcaster.