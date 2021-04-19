PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis intends to discuss on Tuesday with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek Russia's reaction to the expulsion of 18 diplomats from Prague, which he considers inadequate.

"The reaction of Russia [to the expulsion of 18 diplomats] was inadequate. After all, it were not we who caused the damage, it were not we who sent agents for sabotage. We will discuss this with Hamacek on Tuesday," the prime minister said at a briefing.