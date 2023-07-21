Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From Germany - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Czech Defense Ministry has started preliminary negotiations on the purchase of 77 Leopard tanks from Germany, mainly Leopard 2A8 tanks, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on Friday.

"Germany announced the possibility of a joint purchase of new Leopard 2A8 tanks by NATO allies. The Czech Republic would like to buy 77 tanks, but not only of this modification. We would certainly like Czech companies to participate in this project as much as possible, both in production and in maintenance. More details will be announced at the end of 2023," Cernochova said at a joint press conference with her German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Prague.

The Czech Defense Ministry said in May that the participation of the republic and, possibly, of other NATO allies in the German tender would significantly reduce the cost of the purchase, the delivery time and related logistics. However, both defense ministers declined to answer question about the price of the tanks.

"This would depend on how many countries take part in this joint project," Cernochova said.

Asked about the possibility of the German Defense Ministry buying military equipment from the Czech Republic, Pistorius said his ministry was constantly looking for new and interesting products in other countries.

At present, two Czech defense companies are negotiating with their German partners on the sale of their military products, Cernochova added.

Both ministers also reiterated their countries' readiness to support Ukraine through arms deliveries as well as personnel training. Five of the 15 Leopard А4 tanks donated by Germany to the Czech Republic for its active participation in arming Ukraine are already on Czech territory, and the corresponding personnel training has already begun, Cernochova said.

"The remaining 10 tanks will be delivered to the Czech Republic by the end of the year, and ... a Bergepanzer 3 Buffel armored recovery vehicle, in early 2024," the Czech defense minister said.

Pistorius also noted his country's close ties with the Czech Republic in various fields, including the defense industry.