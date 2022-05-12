Czech Republic Wants to Get German Tanks Instead of Those Delivered to Ukraine - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Czech Republic is holding negotiations with Germany on possible supplies of Leopard tanks instead of vehicles it has delivered to Ukraine, media reported, citing Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová said.

Černochová said that the Czech Republic wanted to get a medium version of the Leopard tank, between the old Leopard-1 and modern Leopard-2, according to the Czech Television.

The defense minister stressed that the Czech Republic needed a strong army.

The Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons amid the Russian military operation.