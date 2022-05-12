UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Wants To Get German Tanks Instead Of Those Delivered To Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Czech Republic Wants to Get German Tanks Instead of Those Delivered to Ukraine - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Czech Republic is holding negotiations with Germany on possible supplies of Leopard tanks instead of vehicles it has delivered to Ukraine, media reported, citing Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová said.

Černochová said that the Czech Republic wanted to get a medium version of the Leopard tank, between the old Leopard-1 and modern Leopard-2, according to the Czech Television.

The defense minister stressed that the Czech Republic needed a strong army.

The Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons amid the Russian military operation.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Vehicles Germany Czech Republic Tank Media TV

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

4 hours ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

5 hours ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

5 hours ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

5 hours ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.