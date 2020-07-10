UrduPoint.com
Daily Increment In COVID-19 Cases In Japan Exceeds 400 For 1st Time Since April - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The number of new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Japan has surpassed 400 for the first time since April 24, as the country recorded 408 infections, media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, most of the infections ” 243 ” have been registered in Tokyo, marking the second day in a row that the capital has recorded over 200 cases.

The growth in the daily increment was also recorded in the prefectures of Kanagawa (32), Saitama (27), Osaka (22), Chiba (12), Kyoto (10), among others, the broadcaster reported.

The update brings the country's tally to 21,888, including 712 patients who were infected with COVID-19 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Japan's coronavirus death toll stands at 995, while more than 18,300 people have recovered.

