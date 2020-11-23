UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damage To Russia's Environment In 2020 Exceeds Last Year's Figures Tenfold - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Damage to Russia's Environment in 2020 Exceeds Last Year's Figures Tenfold - Watchdog

A study by Russia's environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor found that corporations wreaked 234.7 billion rubles (around $3 billion) in environmental damages in 2020, marking a ten-fold increase from the previous year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A study by Russia's environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor found that corporations wreaked 234.7 billion rubles (around $3 billion) in environmental damages in 2020, marking a ten-fold increase from the previous year.

In an interview with Sputnik ahead of a court hearing in the case against Russian metals giant Nornickel over the massive diesel spill earlier in the year, the agency's chief Vladimir Chernyshev said that a large part of the damage was done to water bodies.

"In 2020, 632 estimations of the amount of harm were made in the amount of 234.7 billion rubles, including 296 calculations in the amount of 227 billion rubles were made in case of damage to water bodies," Chernyshev said, adding that another seven billion rubles were estimated as damages to soil.

The environmental watchdog has levied a record fine of 148 billion rubles against Nornickel's subsidiary Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company over the spillage of 21,000 metric tons of diesel fuel into an Arctic river system in the Siberian north in May.

Nornickel has disputed the fine, claiming that natural damages by its own calculations cannot exceed 21.4 billion rubles.

According to Chernyshev, the watchdog's calculations are forwarded to the entities behind the damage for reimbursement but a negligible proportion of environmental fines get paid without involving the courts.

The official said that the true scale of environmental damage always outpaces what the watchdog is able to litigate from the culprits.

Nornickel's oil spill became the worst in Russia's history, with some estimations suggesting the damage would take decades to reverse. The firm last month claimed that it has so far spent nearly $40 million on cleanup efforts.

Related Topics

Hearing Water Russia Company Oil Fine Vladimir Putin May 2020 From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

LCCI opposes Punjab govt's decision of closing sho ..

11 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for electr ..

16 minutes ago

Armenian President to Meet With Jordanian King on ..

1 minute ago

Man found dead in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Efforts to be intensified for early completion of ..

1 minute ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly visits Saudi Arabia, ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.