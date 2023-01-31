Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen Says 19 Artillery Mounts Will Be Handed to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during a joint briefing with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a visit to Nikolayev and Odesa that 19 new artillery systems would be handed over to Ukraine.

On Monday, Zelenskyy and Frederiksen visited in Nikolayev the destroyed building of the regional state administration and terminals with vegetable oil, the commercial seaport, and an individual heating point.

Zelenskyy said Kiev's needs to strengthen air and anti-ship defense, as well as increase the supply of howitzers, were discussed in detail.

"Denmark will support you as long as it takes. We will support you with weapons, training, humanitarian support, reconstruction, our goal is to remain one of the largest donors. We decided to give you all 19 new artillery systems," Frederiksen said.