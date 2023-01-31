UrduPoint.com

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen Says 19 Artillery Mounts Will Be Handed To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen Says 19 Artillery Mounts Will Be Handed to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during a joint briefing with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a visit to Nikolayev and Odesa that 19 new artillery systems would be handed over to Ukraine.

On Monday, Zelenskyy and Frederiksen visited in Nikolayev the destroyed building of the regional state administration and terminals with vegetable oil, the commercial seaport, and an individual heating point.

Zelenskyy said Kiev's needs to strengthen air and anti-ship defense, as well as increase the supply of howitzers, were discussed in detail.

"Denmark will support you as long as it takes. We will support you with weapons, training, humanitarian support, reconstruction, our goal is to remain one of the largest donors. We decided to give you all 19 new artillery systems," Frederiksen said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Oil Visit Kiev Denmark All

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

8 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

9 hours ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

9 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

9 hours ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

9 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.