De Jong Back For Barcelona In PSG Champions League Clash
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Frenkie de Jong returns to the Barcelona starting line-up after injury for their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday away to a Paris Saint-Germain side led by Kylian Mbappe.
Dutch international De Jong has not played for more than a month because of an ankle problem but comes into the side for the match at the Parc des Princes, as Barca appear in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in four years.
The presence of Sergi Roberto is the only other difference to the Barcelona team which started the second leg of their last-16 win over Napoli, as Xavi Hernandez again hands starts to 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal, 16.
Andreas Christensen and Pedri are both fit enough to take their place on the Barca bench.
PSG are without the suspended Achraf Hakimi at right-back, so his spot will be taken by captain Marquinhos, who is shifted out wide from his usual central defensive role.
Former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio makes his first Champions League start for the French club and could line up on the right flank, with Mbappe on the left and Ousmane Dembele through the middle against his former team.
Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Warren Zaire-Emery all have to make do with being substitutes.
Starting line-ups:
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Lee Kang-in, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe
Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Sergi Roberto (capt), Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)
Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
