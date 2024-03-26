Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A major rescue effort is underway in the US city of Baltimore after a container ship struck a key bridge, sending several vehicles plummeting into the Patapsco River.

Here is a recap of some of the worst bridge collapses around the world in the past 10 years.

- 2022: Nearly 140 dead in India -

At least 137 people, including nearly 50 children, are killed after a 150-year-old suspension bridge collapses in the Indian state of Gujarat days after reopening following renovations.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the bridge in Morbi to celebrate the last day of the holiday of Diwali.

CCTV footage showed the bridge swaying -- with a few people apparently deliberately rocking it -- before it suddenly gave way, sending people tumbling into a river and leaving others clinging to the wreckage.

- 2021: 26 dead in Mexico -

An elevated section of track on the Mexico City metro system collapses in May bringing a passenger train crashing down, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

The incident in the megacity shakes public confidence in a transport system used daily by millions.

An investigation concludes that the accident was caused both by structural flaws and a lack of maintenance.

- 2018: 43 dead in Italy -

The collapse of a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa kills 43 people.

The Morandi bridge, part of a key highway connecting France and Italy, gives way in torrential rain in August, sending dozens of vehicles and their passengers tumbling into the abyss.

The tragedy shines a light on the poor state of repair of Italy's roads, bridges and railways.

An investigation also finds a lack of "even minimal maintenance work" to reinforce the bridge over its 51-year history.

- 2011-2016: a trio of disasters in India -

In March 2016, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the Indian city of Kolkata kills at least 26 people.

Investigators say workers who were welding the bridge at the time noticed cracks appearing but that instead of warning people they tried to weld the cracks together.

In late 2011, two bridges collapse within a week of each other -- one near the hill town of Darjeeling in the northeast, the other over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. Over 60 people are killed in total.

- 2007: China: 64 dead -

At least 64 workers are killed in August when a river bridge in China's central Hunan province collapses as they are completing its construction.

- 2006: Pakistan and India -

In August in Pakistan at least 40 people die as monsoon rains wash away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.

In December in India at least 34 people die when a 150-year-old bridge collapses on a passenger train in the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.