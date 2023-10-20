Open Menu

Deadly Storm Babet Batters Scotland And Scandinavia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavia

Two people died and families were trapped in flooded homes in Scotland on Friday as Storm Babet moved east, prompting the cancellation of flights and ferries in Scandinavia

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Two people died and families were trapped in flooded homes in Scotland on Friday as Storm Babet moved east, prompting the cancellation of flights and ferries in Scandinavia.

The UK's Met Office issued a rare red severe weather warning for parts of eastern Scotland with "exceptional rainfall" of up to 22 centimetres (8.6 inches) forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Police said the body of a 57-year-old woman had been recovered after she was swept into a river in the county of Angus on Thursday afternoon.

A second person also died in Angus on Thursday evening after a falling tree hit the van the 56-year-old was driving.

Officials in the southern Irish county of Cork, where hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded earlier in the week, described the deluge there as the worst in at least 30 years.

A community hospital for the elderly had to be evacuated in the town of Midleton, Cork, where the main street was up to four feet underwater.

As the storm hit Scotland into Friday, Scottish leader Humza Yousaf warned that he could not "stress how dangerous" conditions were, in particular in the northeastern town of Brechin.

Emergency services were battling to reach trapped residents but being hampered by strong currents and flooding of up to six feet (nearly two metres).

"It's just absolutely horrendous. I've never seen anything like it," said local councillor Jill Scott, adding that hundreds of homes had been flooded.

"People are trapped... Some have been stuck there for hours.

"The boats are trying to get to them (but) they can't get to them because the current is too strong."

Related Topics

Weather Storm Police Died Cork Van Ireland United Kingdom Women

Recent Stories

French troops to leave Niger by year's end: French ..

French troops to leave Niger by year's end: French general

1 minute ago
 Zone-IV Whites moves into semi-final of A.S.Natura ..

Zone-IV Whites moves into semi-final of A.S.Natural Stone U-16

1 minute ago
 Excise inspector arrested for taking bribe

Excise inspector arrested for taking bribe

1 minute ago
 KU declares B.Com Part II regular annual exam 2022 ..

KU declares B.Com Part II regular annual exam 2022 results

1 minute ago
 Dubai Chambers opens channels for communication wi ..

Dubai Chambers opens channels for communication with UAE’s diplomatic corps

15 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses progress on foreign funded proje ..

Meeting discusses progress on foreign funded projects, stresses timely completio ..

8 minutes ago
PSX contuse with bullish trend, gains 366 more poi ..

PSX contuse with bullish trend, gains 366 more points

8 minutes ago
 KU Chemistry 73’ Class celebrates Golden Jubilee

KU Chemistry 73’ Class celebrates Golden Jubilee

8 minutes ago
 Second live Bariatric Surgery workshop held at LUM ..

Second live Bariatric Surgery workshop held at LUMHS Jamshoro

59 seconds ago
 CM, Turkiye's consul general discuss investment op ..

CM, Turkiye's consul general discuss investment opportunities

1 minute ago
 5-member dacoit gang busted

5-member dacoit gang busted

1 minute ago
 41 beggars netted outside mosques in federal capit ..

41 beggars netted outside mosques in federal capital

1 minute ago

More Stories From World