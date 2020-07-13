Death Toll After Week of Heavy Rain in Japan Rises to 70, 13 Still Missing - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The death toll in Japan after a week of torrential downpours that caused severe floods and landslides has risen to 70, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, adding that 13 people are still missing.

The southern island of Kyushu has been battered by heavy rains for more than a week. Kumamoto prefecture has been the most severely affected as the Kuma River burst its banks near the city of Hitoyoshi on July 4.

According to the broadcaster, the death toll from the rains in the region has risen to 70, with the bulk of the deaths being recorded in Kumamoto prefecture.

Thirteen people are also still missing, the broadcaster said.

At least 12,600 homes and buildings in 20 prefectures have been destroyed, damaged, or flooded as a result of the downpours, the broadcaster cited the country's Fire and Disaster Management Agency as saying.

Further heavy rains are expected over the next two days, with some regions expected to receive up to 12 inches of rain, the broadcaster said, citing meteorological officials.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit flood-affected areas in Kumamoto prefecture on Monday.