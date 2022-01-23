UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Airstrike In Yemen's Saada Rises To 82 - Doctors Without Borders

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Death Toll From Airstrike in Yemen's Saada Rises to 82 - Doctors Without Borders

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The death toll from the airstrike that hit a prison in Yemen's Saada province has surpassed 80, the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders) aid group said.

"An airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's Sa'ada City Remand Prison killed at least 82 people early yesterday and injured 266," MSF said on Saturday, citing health ministry data.

The aid group added that the death toll could be higher as search and rescue efforts continue.

MSF said that despite the coalition's claims that reports of the prison having been hit are "baseless," the aid group's staff have confirmed that the prison has been destroyed.

On Friday, the Houthi rebels said that dozens of people were killed and injured as a result of the coalition airstrike on the prison in the Saada province.

MSF initially reported about 70 fatalities and more than 130 injured people.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory. The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm about continuing airstrikes undertaken across Yemen and called on the parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint.

Related Topics

Injured Firing World United Nations Yemen Saudi 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

14 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

14 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

15 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

15 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

15 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.