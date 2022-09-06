UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquake In China's Sichuan Province Rises To 65 - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in China's Sichuan Province Rises to 65 - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The number of victims of an earthquake in China's southwestern province of Sichuan has reached 65, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

The China Earthquake Networks Center recorded a 6.8 magnitude earthquake at 12:52 local time (04:52 GMT) on Monday, with the epicenter located in Luding County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).

The earthquake resulted in cuts of power lines and damaged several houses and infrastructure facilities.

Rescue teams are currently working in the area. Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed the authorities to make every effort to rescue and help people affected by the earthquake, according to CCTV.

Sichuan Province is one of the most seismic regions in China, where earthquakes occur regularly. In May 2008, the strongest earthquake in recent decades with magnitude 8 occurred there. At that time, 87,150 people died or went missing, 374,000 were injured and millions of people were left homeless. The economic damage exceeded 1 trillion Yuan ($144 billion).

