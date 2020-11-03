UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Reaches 109 - Emergency Management Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 109, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

"According to the latest data, 109 people died, 1036 others were injured, 138 of which are still in hospitals," AFAD said on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, AFAD reported 107 deaths.

A 6.

6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday that the death toll from the earthquake stood at 37. On Tuesday, the death toll rose to 109.

The quake also reached the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, killing two teenagers and injuring 20 people. The Greek civil protection agency declared a six-month-long state of emergency to deal with its aftermath.

