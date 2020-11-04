UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Western Turkey Reaches 114 - Emergency Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Reaches 114 - Emergency Agency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has risen to 114, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday.

"According to the latest information, 114 people died as a result of the earthquake and another 1,035 sustained injuries, including 137 people still receiving medical assistance in hospitals," the AFAD said in a press release.

Search and rescue work continues on two collapsed buildings, according to the agency.

Last Friday, a powerful earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea, hitting the western part of Turkey and the nearby Greek islands. Turkish seismologists assessed the magnitude to be at 6.6, while their Greek counterparts said it reached had 6.9. The quake resulted in the collapse of at least 20 buildings in Izmir.

The toll of casualties on the Greek Island of Samos counts two people killed and another 19 injured.

