Death Toll From Floods Caused By Torrential Rains In Nepal Rises To 90 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Death Toll From Floods Caused by Torrential Rains in Nepal Rises to 90 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The death toll in Nepal's floods and landslides caused by heavy rains has risen to 90, with an estimated 31 people still reported missing, local media reported on Thursday, citing Nepal's Interior Ministry.

On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry reported that the death toll had risen to 78, while 48 were injured as a result of the floods in the South Asian country.

According to the ministry, as cited by the ANI news outlet, local authorities have managed to rescue over 3,300 people from 31 districts affected by floods.

The central provinces of Lalitpur, Bhojpur and Rautahat have been hit the worst and have reported the highest death tolls.

Additionally, authorities fear the breakout of epidemics due to the lack of sanitation caused by the torrential rains.

The heavy downpour started on July 11. The Nepalese government has chosen not to seek foreign aid and to direct local organizations to rescue and relief work, the news outlet said.

