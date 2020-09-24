UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods In Sudan Rises To 124 People - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:30 AM

Death Toll From Floods in Sudan Rises to 124 People - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The number of people, who have died of heavy rains and floods in Sudan, has increased to 124, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the disaster also left 54 people injured and more than 40,000 houses destroyed.

Previous reports indicated that 99 people had been killed by the floods in the African country. In early September, Sudan declared a state of emergency over the floods.

The heavy rainy season in Sudan begins almost every year in June and lasts until October. This year's rains are the most powerful since 1988, according to the SUNA news agency.

