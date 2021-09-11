VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) One more body has been found in the rubble after a gas explosion in a two-story residential house near the Russian city of Yelets, bringing the total death toll to three, a representative of the local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

The Lipetsk Region authorities, in the meantime, said that rescuers were trying to recover another injured in the rubble, noting that the person's condition is yet to be established.

Earlier in the day, the explosion rocked the house in the settlement of Solidarnost near Yelets, destroying one of the walls. Emergency services told Sputnik that the incident left six people injured.