UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Heavy Floods In Belgium Rises To 24 - Crisis Center

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Death Toll From Heavy Floods in Belgium Rises to 24 - Crisis Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Belgium has recorded 24 deaths caused by extreme weather in the past days, according to an update published by the national crisis center on Saturday morning.

"The number of confirmed deaths went up to 24. Unfortunately, we go from the fact that this figure will increase in the coming hours and days," a statement read.

Belgium was hit by a heavy rainfall this week, which caused rivers to swell out of their banks and inundate large urban areas, including the cities of Liege and Luxembourg in Wallonia.

The crisis center said the situation appeared to stabilize in most flooded areas, with water in the Meuse River gradually receding. Some flood-hit communities are suffering from shortages of drinking water, power outages and lack of accommodation.

Related Topics

Weather Water Liege Luxembourg Belgium From

Recent Stories

Rain wind thundershower likely in Punjab, KP,GB: M ..

19 seconds ago

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Cov ..

21 seconds ago

Theatre Wallay organizes movie night in honor of l ..

22 seconds ago

Top Chinese Diplomat Comes to Damascus - Syrian St ..

24 seconds ago

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest ..

26 seconds ago

Dubai Customs And Dp World, Uae Region Introduce A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.