Death Toll From Landslides In Kyrgyzstan Rises To 7 - Ministry Of Emergencies

The death toll from landslides in southern Kyrgyzstan went up to seven people as rescuers found a three-year old girl dead, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Wednesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The death toll from landslides in southern Kyrgyzstan went up to seven people as rescuers found a three-year old girl dead, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Wednesday.

Landslides caused by heavy rains hit the Aksy district in the south of Kyrgyzstan on Monday. In local villages roads and bridges were ruined and houses were flooded.

A total of eight people went missing, and six of them were found dead on the first day of search.

"Approximately at 10:30 a.m. [05:30 GMT] on July 14 in the village of Zholborstu the body of a girl born in 2018 was found. The search of a boy born in 2016 continues," the ministry said.

In neighboring Uzbekistan, the weather authority warned citizens of landslide risks in highland areas in the east of the country. On Tuesday, mudslides already killed eight people and injured six others in the Uzbek region of Namangan near the Kyrgyz border.

