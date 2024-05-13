Open Menu

Anglo American Rejects BHP's Improved Takeover Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid

Australian mining giant BHP revealed on Monday that British rival Anglo American has rejected an "improved" takeover bid worth £34 billion ($43 billion) as it aims to create a copper titan

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Australian mining giant BHP revealed on Monday that British rival Anglo American has rejected an "improved" takeover bid worth £34 billion ($43 billion) as it aims to create a copper titan.

BHP's latest colossal offer, which seeks also to reshape the global mining landscape, comes after its initial £31.1-billion ($39-billion) approach had been rebuffed last month.

"The revised proposal was rejected... BHP is disappointed that the Anglo American board has chosen not to engage with BHP with respect to the revised proposal and the improved terms," the company said in a statement.

Anglo American said in a statement that its board had considered the latest offer "and concluded that it continues to signficantly undervalue Anglo American and its future prospects".

BHP has lifted the number of shares that would be given to Anglo investors under the improved terms and it still plans to split off Anglo's platinum and iron ore subsidiaries in South Africa, with shares split between the British firm's shareholders.

Related Topics

Company Split South Africa Billion

Recent Stories

DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

4 minutes ago
 Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

4 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

4 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

4 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

9 minutes ago
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

9 minutes ago
 Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of pos ..

Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'

9 minutes ago
 CM directs local govt to end transition period, ha ..

CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local counci ..

18 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) h ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar

19 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 hour ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves o ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World