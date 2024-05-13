Anglo American Rejects BHP's Improved Takeover Bid
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Australian mining giant BHP revealed on Monday that British rival Anglo American has rejected an "improved" takeover bid worth £34 billion ($43 billion) as it aims to create a copper titan
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Australian mining giant BHP revealed on Monday that British rival Anglo American has rejected an "improved" takeover bid worth £34 billion ($43 billion) as it aims to create a copper titan.
BHP's latest colossal offer, which seeks also to reshape the global mining landscape, comes after its initial £31.1-billion ($39-billion) approach had been rebuffed last month.
"The revised proposal was rejected... BHP is disappointed that the Anglo American board has chosen not to engage with BHP with respect to the revised proposal and the improved terms," the company said in a statement.
Anglo American said in a statement that its board had considered the latest offer "and concluded that it continues to signficantly undervalue Anglo American and its future prospects".
BHP has lifted the number of shares that would be given to Anglo investors under the improved terms and it still plans to split off Anglo's platinum and iron ore subsidiaries in South Africa, with shares split between the British firm's shareholders.
Recent Stories
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north
Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'
CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local counci ..
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident ..
More Stories From World
-
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods4 minutes ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi9 minutes ago
-
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north9 minutes ago
-
Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'9 minutes ago
-
China looks forward to Palestine becoming full UN member1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certification for Unwavering Business Continuity amidst Crises2 hours ago
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive2 hours ago
-
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games2 hours ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi2 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chile -- GFZ2 hours ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll climbs to 262 hours ago
-
Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional govt3 hours ago