Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Thousands fled northern Gaza on Monday as renewed shelling pounded areas where Israel says the Palestinian group has regrouped, despite having announced them cleared months ago.

"The army dropped leaflets and sent a message on mobile phones warning everyone to leave Jabalia," said Umm Odai Nassar, after reaching Gaza City from nearby Jabalia refugee camp in the far north of the Gaza Strip.

She is one among many Palestinians who had remained in northern Gaza despite the vast devastation to civilian infrastructure inflicted during the early months of Israel's military campaign against the Palestinian group in the territory.