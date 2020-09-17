UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Taliban Attacks In Afghanistan's East Reaches 35 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:08 PM

The number of people killed in attacks by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has surged to at least 35, Tolo News broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The number of people killed in attacks by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has surged to at least 35, Tolo news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that eight Afghan police officers were killed in the Taliban's attacks on three police posts, which were conducted late on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, Khogyani said that at least 20 law enforcement agents and 15 civilians were killed in the attacks in Hisarak, Khogyani and Shirzad districts.

More Stories From World

