Death Toll From Train Collision in Eastern India Rises to 159 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) At least 159 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train in India's eastern state of Odisha, The Times of India newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Chief of Odisha's Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Earlier in the day, Indian media reported that at least 120 people have been killed and 300 injured in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, as a result of the collision, 10 to 12 cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed. After a while, another passenger train crashed into them, as a result, three or four more cars with people derailed.