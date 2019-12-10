UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Czech Hospital Rampage Rises To Six: PM

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Death toll in Czech hospital rampage rises to six: PM

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing six people, the prime minister said

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing six people, the prime minister said.

"There were four dead and two injured people who unfortunately died too," Prime Minister Andrej Babis told the public Czech Television.

The gunman is still at large, police said.

