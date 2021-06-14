Death Toll in Hubei Gas Explosion Climbs to 25 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of fatalities in the powerful gas explosion in China's central province of Hubei has increased to 25, the head of the provincial emergency management department, Shi Zheng, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The number of fatalities in the powerful gas explosion in China's central province of Hubei has increased to 25, the head of the provincial emergency management department, Shi Zheng, said on Monday.

The explosion occurred on the territory of a residential complex in the city of Shiyan on Sunday. Previously, some 11 people were reported to have been killed and 144 injured.

"As of this moment, 25 people have died in the accident," Shi said at a press conference.

The search and rescue operation continues, an investigation into the incident is underway.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all related authorities to do everything to rescue people, as well as determine the reason for the explosion and hold accountable the responsible parties. The Chinese leader also ordered a nationwide safety inspection to prevent such incidents in the future.