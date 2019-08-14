Death Toll in Southeastern Myanmar Landslide Rises to 65 - United Nations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) At least 65 people were killed in a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in the Myanmar's state of Mon, the United Nations Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A landslide in Paung township in Mon State last Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 65 people," the statement said.

On Friday, the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain buried residents, buildings and vehicles in the town of Paung after collapsing due to torrential monsoon downpour. Earlier reports said that 59 people died in the disaster.

Myanmar has been hit with heavy rains during this year's monsoon season. Over 105,000 people have been displaced due to floods since June, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.