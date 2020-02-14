Death toll rises to 19 in Afghan avalanches

The death toll in a series of avalanches that hit Afghanistan's central Daikundi province has risen to 19, provincial government spokesman Sakina Ehsani said Friday

According to the official, 16 people died in Miramur district and three others in Ashtarli district in a series of avalanches since Wednesday.

Seven more sustained injuries, the official said, adding a number of houses have been damaged.

Parts of the mountainous Afghanistan especially the central Daikundi and Bamyan provinces have seen heavy snowfall over the past couple of weeks.