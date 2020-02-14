UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 19 In Afghan Avalanches

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:08 PM

NILI, Afghanistan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll in a series of avalanches that hit Afghanistan's central Daikundi province has risen to 19, provincial government spokesman Sakina Ehsani said Friday.

According to the official, 16 people died in Miramur district and three others in Ashtarli district in a series of avalanches since Wednesday.

Seven more sustained injuries, the official said, adding a number of houses have been damaged.

Parts of the mountainous Afghanistan especially the central Daikundi and Bamyan provinces have seen heavy snowfall over the past couple of weeks.

