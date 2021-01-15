UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Rises To 35 In Earthquake In Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:27 PM

Death toll rises to 35 in earthquake in Indonesia's West Sulawesi

At least 35 people have died after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Sulawesi province, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Friday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 35 people have died after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Sulawesi province, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Friday.

"Nine people died in Majene district, and 26 others in Mamuju district, bringing the total death toll to 35," said the West Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency's head Darno Majid.

In addition, 637 people were injured and around 15,000 others were displaced at 10 evacuation posts.

The earthquake also damaged around 300 houses, hotels, government buildings, hospitals and minimarkets besides cutting off electricity, communications, and roads.

The earthquake rocked West Sulawesi at 2:28 a.m. local times, with an epicenter at 6 km northeast of Majene, and a depth of 10 km.

On Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook the same location at 2:35 p.m. local time.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency noted that 28 earthquakes had occurred at the same location since Thursday, and aftershocks were still possible.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Electricity Died Majene Same Indonesia Government P

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan logs 134 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

UN official calls US designation of Houthis as ter ..

3 minutes ago

Schools Across Russia to Begin Returning to Offlin ..

3 minutes ago

PHA to auction canteens of parks to increase self ..

3 minutes ago

French motorcyclist dies after Dakar Rally fall

8 minutes ago

Chinese team to turn 6.7 mln hectares of saline-al ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.