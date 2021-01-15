At least 35 people have died after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Sulawesi province, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Friday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 35 people have died after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Sulawesi province, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Friday.

"Nine people died in Majene district, and 26 others in Mamuju district, bringing the total death toll to 35," said the West Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency's head Darno Majid.

In addition, 637 people were injured and around 15,000 others were displaced at 10 evacuation posts.

The earthquake also damaged around 300 houses, hotels, government buildings, hospitals and minimarkets besides cutting off electricity, communications, and roads.

The earthquake rocked West Sulawesi at 2:28 a.m. local times, with an epicenter at 6 km northeast of Majene, and a depth of 10 km.

On Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook the same location at 2:35 p.m. local time.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency noted that 28 earthquakes had occurred at the same location since Thursday, and aftershocks were still possible.