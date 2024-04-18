Deemah Highlights Pakistan's Digital Potential At ICTN Asia Conference
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya,
Saudi digital expert, emphasized Pakistan's growing significance in the global digital
landscape.
She was addressing the 24th ICTN Asia Conference and Exhibition held at the Expo
Centre here on Thursday. She praised Pakistan's efforts in fostering an environment
conducive to digital innovation and highlighted its emergence as a magnet for global
capital, particularly in the realm of freelancing.
Al-Yahya commended Pakistan's strategic positioning in attracting global investment
by nurturing conducive environments for digital innovation. With the third largest number
of freelancers globally, Pakistan is establishing itself as a hub for digital talent and
entrepreneurship, she said.
She expressed pride in Pakistan's membership in the DCO, emphasizing the organization's
commitment to fostering fair opportunities for digital prosperity and economic growth.
She underscored the importance of collaboration in navigating the fractured global
landscape and promoting lasting peace and progress.
The DCO Secretary General highlighted the transformative power of technology in
addressing societal conflicts and promoting justice and fairness. She emphasized
the immense potential of Pakistan's ICT sector in driving economic growth and projected
significant contributions to the economy by 2030.
Al-Yahya urged stakeholders to move beyond conceptual discussions of collaboration
and actively work towards realizing shared goals for future prosperity. She emphasized
the importance of uniting across borders and backgrounds to harness the benefits of
digital advancement collectively.
She outlined the DCO's role as a facilitator of collaboration between governments,
private sectors, civil society, and academia to ensure that economic growth benefits
all member states. With a focus on digital sovereignty and capacity-building, the organization
aims to empower nations to harness the opportunities presented by digital transformation,
she explained.
Deemah highlighted Pakistan's initiatives, such as the Digital FDI Initiative Alliance and
the DCO Startup Passport, aimed at attracting foreign investment, fostering innovation,
and supporting the growth of startups. She emphasized the importance of ethical considerations
in emerging technologies and Pakistan's leadership in this regard.
Deemah Al-Yahya, in her speech, called for collective action to seize the opportunities presented
by the digital age and ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all. She reaffirmed DCO's commitment
to supporting Pakistan and its member states in realizing their digital potential and invited stakeholders
to join hands in shaping a future of digital prosperity.
