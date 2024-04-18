LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya,

Saudi digital expert, emphasized Pakistan's growing significance in the global digital

landscape.

She was addressing the 24th ICTN Asia Conference and Exhibition held at the Expo

Centre here on Thursday. She praised Pakistan's efforts in fostering an environment

conducive to digital innovation and highlighted its emergence as a magnet for global

capital, particularly in the realm of freelancing.

Al-Yahya commended Pakistan's strategic positioning in attracting global investment

by nurturing conducive environments for digital innovation. With the third largest number

of freelancers globally, Pakistan is establishing itself as a hub for digital talent and

entrepreneurship, she said.

She expressed pride in Pakistan's membership in the DCO, emphasizing the organization's

commitment to fostering fair opportunities for digital prosperity and economic growth.

She underscored the importance of collaboration in navigating the fractured global

landscape and promoting lasting peace and progress.

The DCO Secretary General highlighted the transformative power of technology in

addressing societal conflicts and promoting justice and fairness. She emphasized

the immense potential of Pakistan's ICT sector in driving economic growth and projected

significant contributions to the economy by 2030.

Al-Yahya urged stakeholders to move beyond conceptual discussions of collaboration

and actively work towards realizing shared goals for future prosperity. She emphasized

the importance of uniting across borders and backgrounds to harness the benefits of

digital advancement collectively.

She outlined the DCO's role as a facilitator of collaboration between governments,

private sectors, civil society, and academia to ensure that economic growth benefits

all member states. With a focus on digital sovereignty and capacity-building, the organization

aims to empower nations to harness the opportunities presented by digital transformation,

she explained.

Deemah highlighted Pakistan's initiatives, such as the Digital FDI Initiative Alliance and

the DCO Startup Passport, aimed at attracting foreign investment, fostering innovation,

and supporting the growth of startups. She emphasized the importance of ethical considerations

in emerging technologies and Pakistan's leadership in this regard.

Deemah Al-Yahya, in her speech, called for collective action to seize the opportunities presented

by the digital age and ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all. She reaffirmed DCO's commitment

to supporting Pakistan and its member states in realizing their digital potential and invited stakeholders

to join hands in shaping a future of digital prosperity.