Dengue Cases In Laos Hit 1,837 In Q1
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The number of dengue cases in Laos reached 1,837 between January and March in 2024, with three deaths, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday.
Lao health authorities are calling on people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces in efforts to control the spread of dengue fever, according to the Center of Information and education for Health under the ministry.
Health officials and medical staff are working to increase public understanding of the danger of the potentially deadly disease amid surging cases across the Southeast Asian country.
In the first three months of 2024, the highest number of dengue cases was reported in Sekong province at 578, while 336 cases were confirmed in the capital Vientiane, and 247 cases in Luang Namtha province.
The dengue-related deaths included two in Vientiane and one in Sekong province, according to the center.
