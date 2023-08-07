Open Menu

DeSantis Says 'Of Course' Trump Lost 2020 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has said that former US President Donald Trump undoubtedly lost the 2020 election and Joe Biden is a lawful president of the country.

"Of course, he (Trump) lost. Joe Biden is the president," DeSantis told NBC News in an interview released on Monday.

At the same time, DeSantis added he disagrees with the news media and those people who are calling the 2020 presidential election perfect.

Both Trump and DeSantis announced their plans to compete in the 2024 campaign from the Republican party, but the former US president enjoys three times as much support as the Florida governor in the Republican presidential race, according to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College published in late July.

Fifty-four percent of Republicans said they would vote for Trump, and 17% said they would back DeSantis. They are followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, each scoring 3% support.

