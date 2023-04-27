UrduPoint.com

DeSantis To Declare Presidency Bid In May - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DeSantis to Declare Presidency Bid in May - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as early as next month, NBC news reported on Thursday.

DeSantis is expected to first announce the creation of an exploratory committee and then rapidly follow it up a few days later by formally announcing his campaign, the report said, citing four Republican Party officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

DeSantis' announcement could come as early as May 11, the report added.

The governor is thus responding to the massive and growing lead former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee in both 2016 and 2020, has over him among party members, the report noted.

National political organizers and contracting groups have been visiting DeSantis' state capital Tallahassee this week, the report noted.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll published last week, Trump would defeat DeSantis by a landslide of 13 points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for the Republican presidential nomination. In December, the poll showed DeSantis beating the former president by 14 points, 52% to 38%.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Lead Tallahassee Florida May December 2016 2020

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

60 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

1 hour ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.