DeSantis to Declare Presidency Bid in May - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as early as next month, NBC news reported on Thursday.

DeSantis is expected to first announce the creation of an exploratory committee and then rapidly follow it up a few days later by formally announcing his campaign, the report said, citing four Republican Party officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

DeSantis' announcement could come as early as May 11, the report added.

The governor is thus responding to the massive and growing lead former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee in both 2016 and 2020, has over him among party members, the report noted.

National political organizers and contracting groups have been visiting DeSantis' state capital Tallahassee this week, the report noted.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll published last week, Trump would defeat DeSantis by a landslide of 13 points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for the Republican presidential nomination. In December, the poll showed DeSantis beating the former president by 14 points, 52% to 38%.