Despair As Lagos Neighbourhood Razed For Planned Highway
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Ebuka Gbuzue pulled everything he could from his family's small home in Lagos before demolition crews came to destroy it.
This week the local government began a huge operation to raze areas of the eastern Jakande district in Nigeria's economic capital and make way for a coastal mega-highway.
Gbuzue, 35, heaved mattresses and furniture into a trailer bound for the other side of the city of 20 million people, where his wife and two children had already taken shelter.
But he slept near the wreckage of his house that night because he couldn't afford to pay more for his commute to work the next day.
"We are refugees in our own country," he told AFP.
The 10-lane, 700-kilometre (435-mile) highway will link Lagos with the city of Calabar in the far east of Nigeria.
But Kunle Adeshina, the Lagos environment ministry's director of public affairs, said the demolitions were also "about the regeneration of the city."
The authorities say the houses are illegal, and Adeshina pointed to the arrest of seven people for allegedly carrying guns and confronting enforcement officers in the neighbourhood on Tuesday.
"The state cannot allow criminals," he warned.
From a population of around 200,000 in the 1960s, Lagos is now neck and neck with Kinshasa in the DR Congo for the title of Africa's most populous city, and could become the world's most populous by 2100, according to the Climate Central NGO.
Many in the lagoon-side metropolis live in informal settlements.
Residents in Jakande had been told homes along the highway route would be destroyed imminently, and some thought it was just a rumour -- but the sudden arrival of the diggers caught several thousand families off guard.
As crammed trucks made their way through clouds of dust, men picked through ruined streets looking for scrap metal to sell, while women and children waited with hurriedly-packed suitcases for a ride out.
- 'No place to stay' -
Blessing John, a 35-year-old mother, wiped away tears as she tried to drag an old foam mattress through the rubble.
Nine months pregnant and about to give birth, she said she had no choice but to spend the night on the street.
She was one of many unsure where to go.
"We will sleep here tonight, there is nothing else to do," said Peter Nwakpa Chinedu, standing next to the digger that had just flattened the house where he lived with 10 members of his family.
Many of Jakande's residents were rehoused in the district after local authorities evicted them from nearby Maroko in 1990.
The Lagos government gave them deeds to flats in buildings that were never completed, and many residents now live in small cement houses beside the unfinished structures.
It's the second time in 34 years that Omolola Adekule, 68, has seen her home demolished.
"They scattered my house in Maroko, they scattered my house in Jakande," she said. "I'm not feeling good -- my blood pressure is high. We have no place to stay."
The last major eviction in Lagos took place in 2020, when the army ordered thousands of residents to leave Tarkwa Bay beach following accusations that national oil company infrastructure there was vandalised.
Since Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to power and brought in reforms last year, Nigeria has plunged deep into an economic crisis.
The inflation rate approached 30 percent in January and millions of Nigerians are struggling to buy food.
Ena Patrick, 48, a teacher in Jakande whose school was destroyed, said she was shocked the government pushed ahead with the plan at such a tough time.
"There's no food to eat and our houses are being demolished," she said. "Why now?"
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
More Stories From World
-
In Moscow, voters back Putin hoping for Ukraine victory2 minutes ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros12 minutes ago
-
Russia arrests alleged pro-Ukrainian plotters12 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores13 minutes ago
-
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey13 minutes ago
-
Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift33 minutes ago
-
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
At least 16 migrants dead in Aegean: Turkish state media1 hour ago
-
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw1 hour ago
-
McDonald's hit by system failure at Asian outlets1 hour ago
-
Scholz to press for more Gaza aid on Jordan, Israel visit1 hour ago
-
US voices concern over India’s citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discriminatory’1 hour ago