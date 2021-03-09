UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diagnosis-related Groups-based Medical Payment In Simulation Run

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

Diagnosis-related groups-based medical payment in simulation run

A pilot program of diagnosis-related groups (DRGs), which classifies different groups of patients to streamline medical insurance payment, has been put in a simulation run in 30 Chinese cities, the National Healthcare Security Administration said Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A pilot program of diagnosis-related groups (DRGs), which classifies different groups of patients to streamline medical insurance payment, has been put in a simulation run in 30 Chinese cities, the National Healthcare Security Administration said Tuesday.

All the cities in the simulation run program, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Qingdao and Urumqi, have passed an examination and evaluation, the administration said in a statement.

In the program, patients will be classified into DRGs on the basis of factors such as their clinical diagnosis, age, complications and treatment methods.

Medical fees and insurance payments will thus be based on DRG classification instead of specific cases.

The program is expected to ensure more accurate management of medical institutions and patients, standardize hospitals' diagnosis and treatment, improve services for the patients and make more efficient use of the healthcare insurance funds, according to the administration.

Related Topics

China Qingdao Tianjin Urumqi Beijing Shanghai

Recent Stories

Belgium carries out vast drugs sting operation

2 minutes ago

Turkey: Sales boom for electrical household applia ..

2 minutes ago

Breaking: FANR issues operating license for Unit 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Rickshaw-truck collision claims two lives

6 minutes ago

Citizens express concerns over illegal hunting of ..

6 minutes ago

Forest Dept distributes free plants among tribesme ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.