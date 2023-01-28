Difficult for Any State to Explore Space Without International Cooperation - UAE Astronaut

Space exploration would be challenging for a single country to do without international cooperation, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi told Sputnik

"Without the international cooperation and, specifically, science, I think that it will be difficult for a single country to go and explore space overall," Alneyadi said.

"Without the international cooperation and, specifically, science, I think that it will be difficult for a single country to go and explore space overall," Alneyadi said.

Alneyadi will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Other members of the crew include NASA astronaut and spacecraft commander Stephen Bowen, NASA astronaut and pilot Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev.