Diplomats Condemn Western Countries For Unilateral Coercive Measures

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:15 PM

Diplomats condemn western countries for unilateral coercive measures

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A number of government and nongovernmental organization (NGO) representatives on Thursday condemned Western countries for unilateral coercive measures, which violate the United Nations (UN) Charter and damage the fairness and justice upheld by the international community.

The condemnation was heard at a biennial panel discussion on unilateral coercive measures and human rights of the ongoing 42nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

A Chinese representative said at the discussion that China resolutely opposes unilateral coercive measures of any form and for any reason, and urges the countries concerned to immediately stop such hegemonic acts.

The Chinese representative pointed out that certain countries often resort to unilateral coercive measures, arbitrarily adopt economic blockades, financial sanctions and other bullying practices against targeted countries, and even threaten to slap penalties on third-country businesses.

These measures have hindered those targeted countries from promoting and protecting human rights in accordance with their own people's needs and thus deserve constant vigilance of the international community, the representative said.

Representatives from nearly 50 countries and NGOs voiced criticism against Western countries, including the United States, for unilateral coercive measures.

