Djokovic Fires Up As Sabalenka And Sinner Shine At Australian Open
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Novak Djokovic was back to his ominous best Friday with a straight-sets romp into the Australian Open last 16 as Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner emphatically stated their title credentials.
US Open champion Coco Gauff also signalled her intent in a 6-0, 6-2 drubbing while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva kept her dream run going with a fightback against France's Diane Parry.
Another young Russian, qualifier Maria Timofeeva, joined them in the fourth round by upsetting 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia and and in doing so became the lowest-ranked woman since 2017, at 170, to get so far at Melbourne Park.
Ten-time champion Djokovic has not been at his best until now, dropping sets in both of his opening matches, admitting he was feeling under-the weather.
But the Serbian superstar's bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown got firmly back on track against 30th seed Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry with a routine 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win on Rod Laver Arena.
"I think the best performance I had during this tournament," he said after his 100th Australian Open match, with only Roger Federer (117) and Serena Williams (105) playing more.
"I am pleased with the way I played through the entire match, particularly the first two sets."
The world number one will face either French 20th seed Adrian Mannarino or American 16th seed Ben Shelton next.
Fellow defending champion Sabalenka was unstoppable in a crushing 6-0, 6-0 canter over 28th-seed Lesia Tsurenko while Sinner dropped just four games in crushing Sebastian Baez.
Rejuvenated former teen prodigy Amanda Anisimova was also a winner on day six, ending Paula Badosa's Grand Slam injury comeback 7-5, 6-4.
Anisimova, returning from eight months on the sidelines due to burnout and mental health issues, faces Sabalenka next and will have to lift her level to stand any chance.
The second seed, who won her maiden Grand Slam crown in Melbourne last year, has dropped just six games over three dominant matches so far.
