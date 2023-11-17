Open Menu

Djokovic's ATP Finals Record Bid On Course After Sinner Beats Rune

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Djokovic's ATP Finals record bid on course after Sinner beats Rune

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Novak Djokovic stayed on track for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title after Italy's Jannik Sinner beat Holger Rune 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Thursday to seal the Serbian world number one's semi-final ticket.

Sinner was already guaranteed a spot in the last four after Hubert Hurkacz claimed a set in his 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 6-1 defeat to Djokovic earlier in the day, and the world number four topped the group after a battling win at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

"It was hard, I'd never beaten him before... the crowd helped me a lot," said Sinner. "I'm pleased with how I won the game."

With Sinner already assured of a semi-final berth, the Italian could have lost against Rune knowing that a defeat would eliminate Djokovic from the tournament.

But Sinner fought hard to secure first place with his third win in three group matches, allowing world number one Djokovic to follow him into the next round.

In the semis the reigning Toronto Masters champion will play whoever finishes second in the Red Group, while Djokovic will face the group winner.

Carlos Alcaraz and current Red Group leader Daniil Medvedev -- who is also already in the semis - face off on Friday afternoon before Alexander Zverev takes on eliminated Andrey Rublev.

Related Topics

World Toronto Pala Turin Italy From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

52 minutes ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

10 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

10 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

10 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

10 hours ago
Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

10 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

10 hours ago
 Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

10 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

10 hours ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

10 hours ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World