UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DNA Database To Prevent Black Market Sales Of Australian Species

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:25 PM

DNA database to prevent black market sales of Australian species

Australian wildlife will be DNA tracked in an attempt to prevent the trafficking of exotic animals.Sussan Ley, the Minister for the Environment, on Monday announced that the government would adopt the recommendations of a review of export permits for normative species conducted by KPMG

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Australian wildlife will be DNA tracked in an attempt to prevent the trafficking of exotic animals.Sussan Ley, the Minister for the Environment, on Monday announced that the government would adopt the recommendations of a review of export permits for normative species conducted by KPMG.

The review found that endangered species such as the Glossy Black Cockatoo and Purple-Crowned Lorikeet have been exported for sale on the black market.

It recommended that the government establish a DNA databank of the genetic lineage of every animal imported and exported from Australia, allowing authorities to better track the animals and crackdown on trafficking.

"The growing involvement of organized crime in the trade, sophisticated international trading operations and the soaring value of Australian wildlife on black markets, some of which can sell for tens of thousands of Dollars, underline the need to send the strongest possible deterrent," Ley said.

"It is important that we are setting the highest possible benchmarks in the regulation of wildlife trade."According to the KPMG report hundreds of endangered parrots were exported to the Berlin-based Association for the Conservation for Threatened Parrots (ACTP).

It was later found that the ACTP was run by Martin Guth, a convicted fraudster, who was selling birds for hundreds of thousands of dollars.The DNA databank will begin with birds before being expanded to include all native animals.

Related Topics

Australia Threatened Sale Market All From Government

Recent Stories

'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad successfully continues,' ..

15 minutes ago

NA-75 by-polls: Inquiry report prepared and sent t ..

53 minutes ago

Road mishap: 2 youngsters killed in Gujrat

15 seconds ago

Four women killed in terrorist attack in Mirali

17 seconds ago

Belarus Warns of Additional Steps in National Secu ..

20 seconds ago

Iran says IAEA chief visit led to 'significant ach ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.